Broken Windshield in St. Cloud Sends Driver to Hospital
A driver was sent to the hospital Tuesday morning after a rock went through her window.
The Minnesota Highway Patrol says 36-year-old Christine Morris of Andover was driving a Nissan Rogue westbound on Highway 10 in Sherburne County when a rock was thrown up from another vehicle and went through her windshield.
The damage was reported at 10:36 am near mile marker 182 in Haven Township.
Morris was sent to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
