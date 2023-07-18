Broken Windshield in St. Cloud Sends Driver to Hospital

A driver was sent to the hospital Tuesday morning after a rock went through her window.

Get our free mobile app

The Minnesota Highway Patrol says 36-year-old Christine Morris of Andover was driving a Nissan Rogue westbound on Highway 10 in Sherburne County when a rock was thrown up from another vehicle and went through her windshield.

The damage was reported at 10:36 am near mile marker 182 in Haven Township.

Morris was sent to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

READ RELATED ARTICLES