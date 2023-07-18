Severe Weather Threat Returns to Minnesota on Wednesday
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Scattered showers move into western Minnesota overnight with a more widespread threat for a few severe storms Wednesday afternoon.
Large hail is the primary risk, though a few tornadoes and damaging wind gusts are also possible.
Get our free mobile app
So far in July St. Cloud has had just .52 of an inch of rain. We're 1.63 inches below normal for the month. We're nearly five inches below normal for June and July combined.
Things are looking to heat up by next week.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Manea's Meats Breaks Ground on Major Expansion
- St. Cloud Photo Contest Winners Announced
- SR-R Hires New Director of Teaching and Learning
- St. Joseph Planning Referendum for New Community Center
- Central MN Virtual Academy Launches this Fall