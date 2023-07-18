Severe Weather Threat Returns to Minnesota on Wednesday

Photo by Dave on Unsplash

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Scattered showers move into western Minnesota overnight with a more widespread threat for a few severe storms Wednesday afternoon.

National Weather Service
Large hail is the primary risk, though a few tornadoes and damaging wind gusts are also possible.

So far in July St. Cloud has had just .52 of an inch of rain.  We're 1.63 inches below normal for the month.  We're nearly five inches below normal for June and July combined.

Things are looking to heat up by next week.

Climate Prediction Center
