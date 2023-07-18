MN Flags Lowered in Honor of Fargo Police Officer

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has ordered all U.S. and Minnesota flags lowered to half-staff through sunset on July 22nd in honor of Fargo Police Officer Jake Wallin.

A proclamation by the Governor’s Office reads:

Sergeant Jake Wallin was a dedicated member of the Minnesota National Guard and the Fargo Police Department who was respected by his family, friends, and colleagues. With its deepest gratitude, the State of Minnesota recognizes Sergeant Wallin for his dedicated service to, and sacrifice for, his fellow Minnesotans and North Dakotans, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and community.

Wallin, a graduate of St. Michael-Albertville High School and a veteran of tours in Iraq and Afghanistan with the Minnesota National Guard, was killed in action while responding to a traffic crash in Fargo on July 14th.

Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are encouraged to lower their flags as well.

A funeral service for Wallin will take place Saturday in Pequot Lakes, followed by a private graveside service in Nisswa.

In lieu of flowers, donations are being accepted to the Soldier’s 6. Find more about Soldier’s 6 by clicking here.

