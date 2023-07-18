It's going to be an exciting year at The Minnesota State Fair! The 2023 lineup happening at the Grandstand is pretty spectacular, and you can get your tickets for these great events already by going to mnstatefair.org.

Here is the lineup of The 2023 Minnesota State Fair Grandstand Concert Series

You can also see The Current's Music On-A-Stick on Saturday, September 2nd, the Minnesota State Fair 50th Annual Amateur Talent Contest Finals on Sunday, September 3rd, and Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour on Monday, September 4th.