Sheriff’s Office Serving Free Floats on Thursday Night

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- You can get a free root beer float Thursday.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office is hosting its 3rd Annual Community Floats event.  It will be held from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Lake George in St. Cloud.

Comedian Adrian Washington will be there as well.

This will be an opportunity for you to learn more about the Stearns County Sheriff's Office.

