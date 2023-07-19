Sheriff’s Office Serving Free Floats on Thursday Night

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- You can get a free root beer float Thursday.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office is hosting its 3rd Annual Community Floats event. It will be held from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Lake George in St. Cloud.

Comedian Adrian Washington will be there as well.

Get our free mobile app

This will be an opportunity for you to learn more about the Stearns County Sheriff's Office.

READ RELATED ARTICLES