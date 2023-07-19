Sheriff’s Office Serving Free Floats on Thursday Night
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- You can get a free root beer float Thursday.
The Stearns County Sheriff's Office is hosting its 3rd Annual Community Floats event. It will be held from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Lake George in St. Cloud.
Comedian Adrian Washington will be there as well.
Get our free mobile app
This will be an opportunity for you to learn more about the Stearns County Sheriff's Office.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Manea's Meats Breaks Ground on Major Expansion
- St. Cloud Photo Contest Winners Announced
- SR-R Hires New Director of Teaching and Learning
- St. Joseph Planning Referendum for New Community Center
- Central MN Virtual Academy Launches this Fall
LOOK: Highest-rated Free Things to do in Minnesota, According to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated free things to do in Minnesota from Tripadvisor.