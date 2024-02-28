Micah Davis Ready to Defend 2 State Swimming Titles

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A local boy is ready to defend his two state titles this weekend at the State Swimming and Diving meet.

Micah Davis of Clearwater is a homeschooled student and also attends the St. Cloud Technical and Community College where he is getting a degree in electrical engineering. The high school sophomore competes on the St. Cloud Tech, Cathedral, Rocori, Becker team.

As a freshman last year Davis won the state title in both the 200 freestyle and the 100 butterfly. He has qualified in both of those events again this year.

It definitely gives me a little more pressure being that leading time going in, but last year it was the same way I went in with the number one seed in both my events. This year there's a bit more of a lead, so I'd say there's a little less pressure in that way knowing that I won it last year, but also knowing that everyone is chasing to beat me puts some pressure on my shoulders as well.

Davis enters the state meet with the fastest qualifying time in each race. He says he had his fastest time at the section meet.

Davis started swimming competitively when he was five years old at the St. Cloud YMCA, he moved to the Monticello team at the age of 10 and now trains with a club in Eden Prairie. He says swimming is a year-round sport for him.

He's only a sophomore but he says he eventually plans to attend a four-year college for a degree in business and he hopes to swim for that team. He also says the 2028 Olympic trials are also on his radar.

The Boys State Swimming and Diving Meet is this Friday and Saturday at the Aquatic Center on the University of Minnesota campus in Minneapolis.

State qualifiers:

Tech, Cathedral, Rocori, Becker (Andy Offerdahl, Amado Sandoval, Micah Davis, Garett Lane)

Apollo (Charlie Bobick, Hunter Jokinen, Cade Jacobson, Amittai Preisler)

Sartell-St. Stephen (Truett Carlson, George Larson, Jackson Hovda, Hayden Lenarz)

Sauk Rapids-Rice (Cash Walz, Hayden Zabinski, Garret Broman, Evan Scapanksi)

Melrose/Sauk Centre (Thatcher Van Beck, Jacob Robischon, Grant Eveslage, Andrue Stalboerger, Sevrin Anderson, Alex Wilwerding)

Princeton (Matthew Fouquette)

If I have overlooked any names, please let me know and I will add them to the list above. Good Luck to all the local competitors at the state meet this weekend.

