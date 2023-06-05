Man Killed in Two Vehicle Crash in Elk River

ELK RIVER (WJON News) -- There was a deadly crash in Elk River over the weekend.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 1:00 p.m. Saturday on Highway 169.

A car driven by 32-year-old Kelvin Gomez-Landero of Honduras was driving south. Meanwhile, a second vehicle driven by 23-year-old Kyle Flor of Zimmerman was also going south. One of the vehicles lost control while making a lane change and the two vehicles collided. One of the vehicles ran off the road and struck some trees.

Gomze-Landero died in the crash.

His two passengers, 36-year-old Walter Maradiaga of Bloomington and 26-year-old Luis Briceno were taken to Mercy Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Flor and his passenger were not hurt.

