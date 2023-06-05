Stearns County Will Seek County Road 1 Speed Study
SARTELL (WJON News) -- Transportation planners will ask the Minnesota Department of Transportation for a speed study on a corridor linking Sartell to St. Cloud.
The Stearns County Board will be asked to approve a resolution for a speed study on County Road 1, also known as River Avenue North. It's part of a larger study of the road between 9th Avenue in St. Cloud and County Road 120 in Sartell.
The county is partnering with Sartell, St. Cloud, and the St. Cloud Area Planning Organization to create a vision for the corridor near Heim's Mill.
The speed study is a result of public comments revealing concerns about the 40-mile-per-hour speed limit.
The goals and visioning will be completed in June with alternatives developed this summer and recommendations coming this fall.
The study began in February and will be completed by the end of the year.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Lane Closures Starting on Highway 10 in St. Cloud
- Farmers' Almanac Predicting Broiling, Wet Summer
- Road Construction 2023: Stearns County
- Stearns County Household Hazardous Waste Mobile Collections Announced
- Expert: Minnesotans Should Expect Dreadful Mosquito Season
40 Things to Do in Central Minnesota This Summer
Check out the Pub inside Iowa's Most Expensive House
LET'S GO: Escape MN Without Leaving the State by Visiting these 10 Places