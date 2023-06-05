Man Hurt in Motorcycle Crash in Kimball

KIMBALL (WJON News) -- A Howard Lake man was hurt when the motorcycle he was driving had a mechanical issue and crashed.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 4:45 p.m. Sunday on Highway 55 at Maus Drive in Kimball.

Thirty-six-year-old Jared Bakeberg was going west when the incident happened.

Get our free mobile app

He was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

READ RELATED ARTICLES