Rice Man Hurt in Crash in Mille Lacs County

ONAMIA (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Mille Lacs County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 2:00 p.m. Sunday in Onamia.

A car driven by 76-year-old Gary Chaffins of Buffalo was going south on Highway 169. Another car driven by 95-year-old Ralph Ganz of Rice was crossing the southbound lanes of Highway 169 from Highway 27 when he failed to yield and the two cars crashed.

Both men were taken to Onamia Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

