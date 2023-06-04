Waite Park Celebrating 57th Annual Family Fun Fest This Week

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- The annual series of city-wide summer celebrations kicks off in central Minnesota this week.

First up is the 57th annual Waite Park Family Fun Fest which starts Monday and runs through Friday. The festival includes activities for people of all ages each of the five days of the week.

Some highlights include the medallion hunt starting Monday, a planetarium movie at St. Cloud State University on Tuesday, Kids Day on Wednesday, the city-wide garage sale and Grand Day Parade at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, and the 11th annual car show on Friday.

Check out the full schedule here.

