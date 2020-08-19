Maeda Makes History In Twins Win

The Minnesota Twins blew a late lead but bounced back to beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-3 in twelve innings at Target Field Tuesday night. The Twins are now 16-8 on the season.

Twins starting pitcher Kenta Maeda made the history books by striking out eight straight batters from the third through fifth innings, which is good for a new Twins team record. Maeda had a no-hitter going until the top of the ninth inning when Eric Sogard singled up the middle.

Maeda finished with eight innings pitched, allowing one run on one hit and two walks while striking out 12 Brewers. However, Maeda did not earn the win.

Taylor Rogers was summoned from the bullpen to finish the game, but the lefty ended up blowing another save, allowing his inherited runner to score and two more to send the game to extra innings.

Byron Buxton scored on a fielder's choice grounder in the bottom of the twelfth inning to send Minnesota to the win.

The Twins and Brewers will meet again Tuesday night at Target Field. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. on WJON.