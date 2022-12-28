M Health Releases 2022 Top Baby Names
UNDATED (WJON News) - As the year comes to an end, M Health Fairview officials say Charlotte and Theodore are the top Minnesota baby names in 2022.
M Health Fairview has released the most popular names for the 13,300 babies born at its 10 Minnesota hospitals.
M Health Fairview’s Top Girls Names in 2022
- Charlotte
- Olivia
- Evelyn
- Harper
- Eleanor
- Isla
- Emma
- Nora
- Amelia
- Ava
M Health Fairview’s Top Boys names in 2022
- Theodore
- Henry
- Oliver
- Jack
- Leo
- James
- William
- Levi
- Liam
- Benjamin
Nationwide, babynames.com reports Asher is the top boys name in 2022, Aurora tops the girls list, and Rowan is number one for gender-neutral names.