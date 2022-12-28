So What Exactly Is The Twins’ Plan? [OPINION]

Carlos Correa has come and gone. The star shortstop who shockingly signed with Minnesota before the 2022 season on a 'three-year' contract (with an option for Correa to terminate the deal after each season, which he did) agreed to terms with the Giants a couple of weeks ago.

The saga wasn't over, however, as the Giants found something in Correa's medical report that they didn't like. The shortstop's agent quickly pivoted and struck a deal with the New York Mets, who have now also found something in his physical that they didn't like.

While all this drama was unfolding the Twins front office sat on its hands and did very little to improve a team that looked poised to contend for a division title last season but faded badly down the stretch. They signed catcher Christian Vazquez to a three year contract and, inexplicably, signed Joey Gallo to a one year deal.

The Twins look poised to enter the 2023 season as a mediocre team full of 'ifs' that don't seem likely to come true. "If" Kenta Maeda can rebound from Tommy John surgery, "if" Tyler Mahle and/or Chris Paddack recover from major arm injuries, "if" Byron Buxton can play at least 100 games in centerfield, "if" a cobbled-together bullpen can keep it together, etc etc etc.

On one hand you have a few promising young players like Jose Miranda who could potentially be part of this team's core. On the other hand you have Joey Gallo keeping players like Matt Wallner, Trevor Larnach and Alex Kirilloff from getting regular at-bats.

So what is the plan? Are the Twins going to go with a youth movement (and the patience it requires from the fans)? Or are they going to continue to try to plug-and-play middling veteran outfielders and relievers and hope to luck into a title one year?