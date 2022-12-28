Singer/Songwriter Aaron Clafton Compares Sauk Rapids to Nashville

If you were listening to the Traut Companies 5 o'Clock Road Block Tuesday afternoon you might have heard a special guest. Country singer/songwriter Aaron Clafton joined me in the 98.1 studio this week while he was home for the holidays from Nashville. Aaron is from Sauk Rapids, and for the past six years now, he has been living in Nashville working on music.

You might recognize Aaron if you were at FireFest in Cold Spring in 2021, Aaron was the opening act that year and played a song called "Benton County Lemonade" which will be coming out in 2023.

When Aaron stopped by we got caught up on how things were going down in Nashville, what it was like playing FireFest for the first time, his backyard tour he did last summer, and what projects are coming up in 2023.

Check out the full interview with Aaron Clafton below and be sure to follow him on social media, and more importantly follow him where you stream music to be the first to know when his new music drops in 2023!

