Minnesota’s Como Zoo Hosting Epic Daytime New Year’s Parties This Weekend

The Como Park Zoo and Observatory is hosting a New Year's Eve Confetti Dance Party on Saturday, December 31st and Sunday, January 1st. The event is free but attendees must make a 'reservation' in advance.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on both days the zoo will ring in 2023 with a number of activities highlighted by a countdown to Noon that will feature hundreds of thousands of pieces of biodegradable confetti and a Kidsdance DJ.

In addition to the countdown the event will also include an opportunity for kids to make a Countdown Craft, a DIY face painting station, a silly selfie station, party favors and hats. Adults will have a chance to chat with Xcel Energy reps to discuss ways to save on energy costs.

Other fun slated for the day includes a zookeeper talk and Sparky the Seal show beginning at 11 a.m., a Meet a Gardner event at 1 p.m. and a Gorilla program at 1:30 p.m..

The Como Park Zoo and Conservatory is located on Estabrook Drive in St. Paul (near the Minnesota State Fairgrounds).

The weather forecast does look favorable for the weekend with temperatures expected to hover around or above freezing.