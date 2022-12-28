Rules Relaxed for Propane Drivers

Emergency rules are now in place for propane deliveries in Minnesota.

Governor Tim Walz has signed Executive Order 22-24 to loosen regulations for drivers transporting fuel in the state.

Governor Walz explains the action:

Households across the state depend on propane to keep them warm during the winter months. It is important that we keep propane delivery reliable and safe for all Minnesotans. I’m grateful to fuel carriers and drivers working to keep families across the state warm this winter.

Recent winter storms have slowed propane deliveries just as sub-zero temperatures have increased the demand.

The new rules are intended to catch up on the backlog of propane deliveries to the more than 200,000 homes that use the fuel as their primary heating source.