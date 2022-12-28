The One Change To Pierz Freedom Fest You Need To Know!

I know it's not even 2023...yet, but I'm already gearing up for outdoor concert/festival season! One of the outdoor concert/festivals that I am pretty excited about is Pierz Freedom Fest as the lineup is looking pretty fun! Kip Moore, Jo Dee Messina, Fabulous Armadillos Tribute to the Eagles, and DiamondBack all performing for the 10th year of Freedom Fest. But there is a change coming this year, and it has to do with camping. If you are going to camp this year, you are going to be camping off-site.

Here is what you'll need to know about the camping change! According to the Freedom Fest website:

Due to needing to increase the amount of onsite parking space available at Pierz Freedom Fest we have made the decision to move all camping offsite. The new camping location is 14343 HWY 25, Pierz MN. We felt this was in the best interest and safety of our customers and will help improve the flow of people out of the ball fields after the concerts are over. In order to try to maintain the same great Freedom Fest experience for our campers, we have moved all camping to one location and will have a dedicated shuttle bus available that will only go between the new camping area and the Freedom Fest event, and this shuttle bus will be free of charge for all paid campers. Thank you for your understanding and we look forward to making Freedom Fest 2023 the best fest yet!

Campground Address - 14343 Hwy 25 Pierz MN, 56364

So you'll be camping away from the festival, BUT there will be a shuttle that can bring you back and forth from the concert area to the camping area. Personally, I know it's not the news some were hoping to read but the decision seems to be in the right place, regarding the safety of everyone in attendance.

You can get your camping tickets, or VIP tickets by heading here.

PEEK INSIDE: Derek Jeter is Selling His Stunning Hudson Valley Lakeside Castle For Discounted Price

ALSO: See Inside Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood's Malibu Beach House: