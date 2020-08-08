Lynx Top Fever for Fourth Straight Win

The Minnesota Lynx won their fourth straight game behind a career-high night from Lexie Brown.

The Indiana Fever started hot, outscoring the Lynx 23-18. Minnesota rallied in the second, outscoring Indiana 23-11 to take a 41-34 lead at the half.

In the third, the Fever put up another 23, but the Lynx netted 27 of their own to extend their lead to 68-57. Indiana nearly took the game in the final quarter, outscoring the Lynx 23-19, but Minnesota came up big with clutch defense in the final minutes to hold onto their lead and win it 87-80.

Brown led the team with 26 points, nine assists, six rebounds, and four steals, making her the first player in WNBA history to have totals that high in all four categories. Sylvia Fowles added 21 points and six rebounds and Napheesa Collier netted 16 points and snagged five rebounds.

The Lynx improve to 5-1. They will close out the week with a showdown against the 3-3 Los Angeles Sparks on Sunday night when they will take on former Minnesota players Seimone Augustus and Danielle Robinson.