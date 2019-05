The Lynx improved to 2-0 with a 72-61 win over Seattle Wednesday night. Minnesota shot 44 percent while holding the Storm to 36 percent shooting. Odyssey Sims led 4 players in double figures for the Lynx with 15 points and Damiris Dantas added 12 points.

Minnesota is 2-0 and will play at Dallas against the Wings Saturday night at 7 p.m.