Lynx Lose in Washington

The Minnesota Lynx snapped a two-game winning streak in a road loss to the second-place Washington Mystics who boast the best offense in the WNBA.

After falling behind 0-4 early in the first quarter, the Lynx started to find their rhythm on both sides of the ball. They took their first lead 5-4 with a free throw and went on a 9-0 run. The Mystics rallied to move back ahead 11-9 and led Minnesota 27-19 at the end of one. The Lynx trailed by as many as 14 points in quarter number two but cut that deficit back to 10 by the half.

Down 51-41 entering the third, Minnesota clawed back to within seven points before slipping down to 72-60. Washington took their biggest lead of the night in the final quarter, up 78-60 over the Lynx. Minnesota started to make up some ground with a 7-0 run. The Mystics blew the door back open in the final minutes, outscoring the Lynx 29-18 to win 101-78.

Odyssey Sims led the team with 20 points, five rebounds, and eight assists. Temi Fagbenle finished with 12 points, and Napheesa Collier added 11. Minnesota committed 17 turnovers in the game but forced 16. They finished 42 percent shooting overall and held the Mystics to 47 percent.

The Lynx fall to 12-12 but retain the number seven spot thanks to a loss by the Phoenix Mercury on Saturday night. They will try to get back on track on Tuesday when they travel to New York to take on the Liberty who lost their own Sunday afternoon game to the Seattle Storm. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:00 p.m.