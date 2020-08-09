Lynx Lose First Match-Up in Reignited Rivalry

The Minnesota Lynx took their second loss of the season to rival Los Angeles Sparks.

Lynx center Sylvia Fowles sat out again with a calf injury. Seimone Augustus, drafted number one overall in 2006, made waves in her first game against Minnesota after leaving in the off-season.

The Sparks pushed ahead early and lead the entire first half of the game. The Lynx trailed 24-20 after one quarter. Los Angeles outscored Minnesota 24-18 in the second quarter for a 48-38 advantage.

Minnesota fought hard in the third quarter and finally took their first lead of the day 56-55. The Lynx outscored the Sparks 23-18 to end the four-lead change frame down 66-61.

Los Angeles netted 31 points in the final quarter and held Minnesota to 20. The Lynx could not catch the Sparks, despite pulling within 10 in the final minutes, and fell 97-81.

Crystal Dangerfield led all scorers with 29 points for Minnesota. Bridget Carleton and Damiris Dantas each added 15 points.

The Lynx fall to 5-2. They will take the court again on Tuesday to face the defending champion Washington Mystics at 8:00 p.m.