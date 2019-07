The Minnesota Lynx edged Chicago 73-72 Wednesday night. Odyssey Sims made the go-ahead jumper with 6.4 seconds remaining to lift the Lynx to the win. Sims finished with a team leading 16 points. Napheesa Collier and Asia Taylor each had 13 points and Sylvia Fowles added 10 points and 12 rebounds.

The Lynx are 9-6 and will play at Atlanta at 6:30 Friday night.