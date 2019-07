The Minnesota Lynx improved to 10-7 after defeating Phoenix 75-62 at Target Center Sunday. Five players scored in double figures for the Lynx led by Odyssey Sims with 15 points, Sylvia Fowles added 14 points and 13 rebounds and Napheesa Collier chipped in 14 points and 11 rebounds.

The Lynx improve to 10-7 and host Seattle Wednesday at 7pm.