The Lynx ended their 4-game losing streak with a 85-69 win at Atlanta. The Lynx outscored the Dream 30-12 in the 4th quarter after trailing by 2 entering the 4th. Napheesa Collier led the Lynx with 22 points and 11 rebounds. Sylvia Fowles added 12 points and 11 rebounds and Odyssey Sims chipped in 13 points.

The Lynx are 11-11 and will host Connecticut at 7pm Friday night.