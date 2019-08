The Lynx lost 81-71 at the L.A. Sparks Tuesday night. Candice Parker led the Sparks with 20 points and 10 rebounds. The Lynx were led by Lexi Brown who had 20 points off the bench. Napheesa Collier had 14 points and 7 rebounds for Minnesota.

The Lynx drop to 13-15 and will host Dallas Thursday night at 7:00 p.m.