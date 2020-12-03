Lumberjacks Coach Brad Willner [PODCAST]

The Granite City Lumberjacks' season is on hold due to Minnesota Governor Tim Walz' order prohibiting youth sports. The order runs through at least December 19th.

The 'Jacks had played seven games before the shutdown and the team is not sure if/when they will be able to play again.

Lumberjacks coach Brad Willner joined WJON to discuss how the team is handling the time off, how the rest of the league is (or isn't) affected by the Governor's order, what the expectations for his players look like during the break and how people can support the Lumberjacks over the holiday season.

