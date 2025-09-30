Prep Sports Scores And Schedule – Tuesday, September 30th
The Tech Tigers' standout volleyball season continued Monday with a 3-0 non-conference win over Royalton. The Tigers are now 19-2 overall while staying at 6-0 in Central Lakes Conference.
The Tigers are battling Sauk Rapids-Rice (13-1, 8-0) for the top spot in the conference. While the two teams are scheduled to meet on October 14th, the Tigers will next meet with the Cardinals in Willmar on Tuesday.
OTHER VOLLEYBALL SCORES FOR MONDAY
Little Falls 3, Apollo 0
Morris Area 3, Paynesville 1
TUESDAY'S SCHEDULE
Apollo @ Sartell
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Alexandria
Cathedral @ Little Falls
Tech @ Willmar
ROCORI @ Detroit Lakes
BOYS SOCCER
The Cathedral soccer team will play at Breck in a battle of top-three ranked teams. The Crusaders are ranked #2 and the Mustangs are ranked #3.
Cathedral is 12-0-1 overall this season and beat St. Paul Academy 2-1 in their most recent game.
OTHER BOYS SOCCER MATCHUPS
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Sartell
Tech @ Fergus Falls
Brainerd @ ROCORI
Marshall @ Apollo
GIRLS SOCCER
Sartell @ Sauk Rapids-Rice
Cathedral @ Monticello
Fergus Falls @ St. Cloud