Prep Sports Scores And Schedule &#8211; Tuesday, September 30th

Prep Sports Scores And Schedule – Tuesday, September 30th

Unsplash

The Tech Tigers' standout volleyball season continued Monday with a 3-0 non-conference win over Royalton. The Tigers are now 19-2 overall while staying at 6-0 in Central Lakes Conference.

The Tigers are battling Sauk Rapids-Rice (13-1, 8-0) for the top spot in the conference. While the two teams are scheduled to meet on October 14th, the Tigers will next meet with the Cardinals in Willmar on Tuesday.

OTHER VOLLEYBALL SCORES FOR MONDAY

Little Falls 3, Apollo 0
Morris Area 3, Paynesville 1

TUESDAY'S SCHEDULE 

Apollo @ Sartell
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Alexandria
Cathedral @ Little Falls
Tech @ Willmar
ROCORI @ Detroit Lakes

Unsplash
loading...

BOYS SOCCER

The Cathedral soccer team will play at Breck in a battle of top-three ranked teams. The Crusaders are ranked #2 and the Mustangs are ranked #3.

Cathedral is 12-0-1 overall this season and beat St. Paul Academy 2-1 in their most recent game.

OTHER BOYS SOCCER MATCHUPS 

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Sartell
Tech @ Fergus Falls
Brainerd @ ROCORI
Marshall @ Apollo

 

 

 GIRLS SOCCER 

Sartell @ Sauk Rapids-Rice
Cathedral @ Monticello
Fergus Falls @ St. Cloud

St. Cloud's Stanley Cup Champion Nate Schmidt [GALLERY]

Former St. Cloud Cathedral and University of Minnesota standout Nate Schmidt will bring the Stanley Cup to St. Cloud on August 25th. Here's a look at his career through photos.
Categories: From Around Central Minnesota, high school sports, Newsletter, Sports

More From 1390 Granite City Sports