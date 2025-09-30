The Tech Tigers' standout volleyball season continued Monday with a 3-0 non-conference win over Royalton. The Tigers are now 19-2 overall while staying at 6-0 in Central Lakes Conference.

The Tigers are battling Sauk Rapids-Rice (13-1, 8-0) for the top spot in the conference. While the two teams are scheduled to meet on October 14th, the Tigers will next meet with the Cardinals in Willmar on Tuesday.

OTHER VOLLEYBALL SCORES FOR MONDAY

Little Falls 3, Apollo 0

Morris Area 3, Paynesville 1

TUESDAY'S SCHEDULE

Apollo @ Sartell

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Alexandria

Cathedral @ Little Falls

Tech @ Willmar

ROCORI @ Detroit Lakes

BOYS SOCCER

The Cathedral soccer team will play at Breck in a battle of top-three ranked teams. The Crusaders are ranked #2 and the Mustangs are ranked #3.

Cathedral is 12-0-1 overall this season and beat St. Paul Academy 2-1 in their most recent game.

OTHER BOYS SOCCER MATCHUPS

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Sartell

Tech @ Fergus Falls

Brainerd @ ROCORI

Marshall @ Apollo

GIRLS SOCCER

Sartell @ Sauk Rapids-Rice

Cathedral @ Monticello

Fergus Falls @ St. Cloud