Why Are Crazy Minnesotans Willingly Dipping Into Frigid Winter Waters?
Last December, one of my Facebook friends began posting photos of herself dunking into frozen Big Lake. Willingly. Smiling. She even invited others to join her.
"Local friends: we’re hopping into Big Lake at 3:15 today if you’ve been wanting to try it," she said on Facebook. "It’s a great first time to go because I’ll be muttering all my favorite choice words right with ya."
I had absolutely no desire to jump into freezing waters, but apparently others were more willing -- the Monticello Times even did a write-up on the group of cold-water swimmers who jumped in. That was back when temperatures were tolerable, mind you, which is what makes this next woman absolutely nuts.
A video shared to Youtube this past weekend shows a Minnesota woman jumping into freezing lake waters with an air temperature of -10 degrees.
"Ice hole bathing during a -10F sunset in Northern Minnesota," reads the video's title. "When it gets this cold, the best I can do is lean in," the caption reads.