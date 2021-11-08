Local Students Raising Money For ‘Speed The Light’ Charity

With 'Giving Tuesday' coming up we're putting the spotlight on a local student-led effort seeking community donations.

A group of local 6th through 12th-grade students from The Waters Church in Sartell are trying to raise $200,000 for local and global charity projects.

Every year The Waters Church holds a local event called 'Big Give' to help raise money for the organization 'Speed The Light'. That organization funds three projects domestically and internationally each year.

The first project is called Free International. It's an anti-human trafficking effort to free men, women, and children around the world. The average age someone is trafficked is 13 years old.

The second project funded through Speed The Light is called World Serve. Donations raised help supply money for people to go to Africa and dig water wells for people to get access to clean water.

The last project is called Convoy of Hope, a disaster relief effort that helps those affected by big deviations like tornadoes, hurricanes, and even most recently the pandemic. It provides basic needs like meals to those in need.

Over the last few years, local students have raised upwards of $300,000 for Speed The Light. Last year the Waters Church 'Big Give' event raised nearly $50,000 in one night.

If you're interested in helping local students reach their fundraising goals, you can email Jake@TheWatersChurch.net. One-hundred-percent of the money raised will go directly to the three projects mentioned above. You can also check out the event's live stream on Facebook on November 17.

Listen to an interview with Waters Church Youth Pastors Jake Nelson and Jake Hemmesch on Mix 94.9 below.

