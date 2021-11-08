This coming Thursday is Veterans Day. Of course, we want to thank our service men and women for their service to our country, and many of the St. Cloud area restaurants are offering meals, appetizers, desserts for free to active duty and veterans on Veterans Day.

There are so many restaurants in the United States getting on board and offering free meals, these are a few of them in St. Cloud. All of them do require proof of military service to be shown when getting the free meal, appetizer, dessert or drink.

Also- it's a good idea to verify if the restaurant you are going to is participating. Our source says they are, but it's always a good idea to check before ordering.

Olive Garden- they are offering a free meal to any active duty or veteran.

Starbucks- they are offering a free coffee

Texas Roadhouse- Active duty and veterans can pick up a dinner voucher between the hours of 11am and 2pm on Thursday.

Red Robin- Today through the 14th of November they are offering a Double burger with their bottomless fries

Red Lobster- Free appetizer or a free dessert

Buffalo Wild Wings- Offering free 10 boneless wings with choice of sauce and a side of fries

Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers- Offering a double combo meal card.

Perkins- Offering their Magnificent 7 platter. This includes 2 eggs, 2 strips of bacon and 3 pancakes.

Green Mill- Offering a free menu item. There are some limits on their pizzas.

Crooked Pint- Free menu item.

There may be more restaurants in the area offering some free goodies, not a bad idea to ask anywhere you go on Thursday if you are a military veteran. Thank You!

