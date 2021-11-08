Lottery: $100K Ticket in Cold Spring, $200K Ticket in Eden Valley

ROSEVILLE -- We had a pair of big lottery winners in central Minnesota recently.

The Minnesota State Lottery says someone won $200,000 in Eden Valley on Monday last week playing the scratch game Double Diamond.

The $10 ticket was bought at the Valley Liquor Warehouse.

Also on Monday of last week, a $100,000 scratch-off ticket was won at the Speedway in Cold Spring.

The $50 ticket was for the game called Ca$h.

