Frustrated Vikings Lament Inability to Win the Close Ones

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings keep losing close games.

Their latest collapse came Sunday, when they fell to the Baltimore Ravens in overtime after blowing a 14-point lead in the second half.

Not long after Ravens star kicker Justin Tucker drilled a 36-yard field goal with 16 seconds left in overtime, the Vikings and coach Mike Zimmer faced a barrage of questions that surely sounded all too familiar. Most notably: What can a team do to get back on track after losing five games — two in overtime — by a total of 18 points?

Running back Dalvin Cook says the team just has to “keep on fighting” to turn things around.

The Vikings travel to Los Angeles to face the Chargers this Sunday.