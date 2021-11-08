Duluth Named One of the ‘Most Magical Christmas Towns’ in America

We're all familiar with the aesthetic of a Hallmark Channel Christmas movie. It's a cute little town, that is meticulously decorated for the holidays. They're filled with lots of locally owned establishments where old high school flames get rekindled thanks to a secret hot cocoa recipe and the spirit of Christmas. Or something like that.

Yahoo.com compiled a list of "Magical Christmas Towns That Are Like Stepping Into a Hallmark Movie", and Duluth, MN made the list.

The North Shore town came in at number three on the list of 27:

Thousands flock to Duluth during the holidays to witness Bentleyville, a massive light display. The event is free to the public and runs through November and December. There's also a scenic train journey along Lake Superior, as well as a bustling Christmas village set up in front of the historic Glensheen mansion.

Duluth is a great winter destination, and when it's all lit up for Bentleyville it does give off some pretty strong "Hallmark vibes". Plus the whole town is full of hills that would be perfect for sledding. And imagine running into your high school sweetheart on a Candlelight tour of Glensheen Mansion when the estate is lit entirely by glowing Christmas trees?! Why has Hallmark not come to make a movie in this town yet?

Check out the full list of Hallmark Movie-esque towns and start making your travel plans for this Christmas season.

