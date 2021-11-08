What are the Minnesota Laws for This Situation
As I was walking my usual route I saw this... in a residential area. It is deer season, and this almost looks like a deer that someone shot and it fell off of the vehicle that was hauling it home. Usually, if a deer is hit by a vehicle there is a lot more damage, and it is not on the side of the road, like this one, but more in the middle.
Thinking- how does this happen, if it had fallen off of a vehicle hauling it that would be terrible, but it's not field dressed, so odds are that didn't happen. Since it was probably hit, what are you supposed to do about it? Obviously having your car fixed if there is damage is on the top of the list, but other than that, can you keep it? Are you supposed to call the DNR? If you do keep it, do you need to report that too? Do you need to prove that you did hit it? An how long is it viable?
This deer is in a residential area. I know that deer activity has been heavier, so it is very possible that someone did hit this deer. But if so, just left it there. What are the rules/laws if this happens?
From the Minnesota DNR:
Under the law, DNR conservation officers coordinate the program, and issue six-month possession permits which are distributed by state and local authorities. The permits allow a driver claiming a salvageable animal to keep it at no charge. The carcass can be released to another person at the scene, or by a conservation officer for distribution to various public benefit organizations.
On one hand it does seem like easy pickings if you are someone who would like the deer meat, and on the other hand it's a little gross. Especially if it's been lying there for any amount of time. If you hit it, call the DNR, like, right away.
