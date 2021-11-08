Coborn’s Announces New Grocery Store Opening in Buffalo

BUFFALO -- Coborn's Incorporated has opened its newest store in Buffalo.

The store marks the 60th grocery store and its 29th Coborn's supermarket in the company's retail portfolio.

This is the company's newest ground-up construction since opening the Coborn's Marketplace in Otsego last year.

The Buffalo store features an in-store Caribou Coffee, along with drive-thru service, a designated area for curbside pickup, a pharmacy, and a gas station.

