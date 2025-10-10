The boys and girls soccer playoffs continued on Thursday while the volleyball season continued with a full slate of matches. Here is a look at the scores from October 9th.

GIRLS SOCCER

The Cathedral Crusaders topped Melrose 9-0 in Section 8A. Nina Simones led CHS with two goals and three assists, while Sheridan Stockman and Amelia Newiger each scored a goal and added an assist.

Natalie Lesnau, CJ Jerzak, Ava Engdahl and Jordan Bovy also scored for Cathedral in the win.

The Crusaders are now 15-2 on the season and will host St. John's Prep at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 11th.

- In Section 8AA, top-seed Sartell beat Sauk Rapids-Rice 5-0. Mollie Statsick scored three goals for the Sabres, who also got a pair of goals from Lilly Breitkruetz.

Sartell will host Little Falls at 3 p.m. on Saturday, October 11th.

ELSEWHERE:

#4 Little Falls 1, #5 Detroit Lakes 1 (Little Falls wins SO 4-3)

#2 St. Cloud 2, #7 Fergus Falls 0

#3 ROCORI 1, #6 Willmar 0

BOYS SOCCER

Cathedral beat St. John's Prep 7-0 in a Section 8A quarterfinal matchup. Jacob Oliver paced CHS with a hat trick.

The Crusaders will host Central Minnesota Christian on Saturday, October 11th at 1 p.m..

VOLLEYBALL

Sauk Rapids-Rice continued its excellent season with a 3-1 win over Elk River. Set scores were 28-30, 25-18, 25-22 and 25-16.

ELSEWHERE:

Holdingford 3, Kimball 0

New London-Spicer 3, Watertown-Mayer 2

Becker 3, Apollo 0

Sartell 3, Buffalo 0

Melrose 3, West Central 0

Milaca 3, Cathedral 1