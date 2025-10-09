Prep Sports Scores And Schedule &#8211; Thursday, October 9th, 2025

Prep Sports Scores And Schedule – Thursday, October 9th, 2025

The Tech boys soccer team advanced in the Section 8AA playoffs with a 6-0 win over Little Falls on Wednesday. The #2 seeded Tigers will host #3 Willmar on Saturday, October 11th.

The other half of the Section 8AA bracket saw top-seeded ROCORI beat #8 Sauk Rapids-Rice 4-0, while #4 Sartell beat #5 Apollo 5-0 to advance to the semifinal.

Sartell and ROCORI will meet on Saturday in Cold Spring.

 

BOYS SOCCER- THURSDAY 

Section 8A

#1E Cathedral vs #5E St. John's Prep @ Whitney Field #12 (4:30 PM)

#2E Long Prairie-Grey Eagle vs #3E Central MN Christian 7 PM

#1W Hillcrest Lutheran Academy vs #4W Crookston

#2W Pelican Rapids vs #3W Minnewaska Area

GIRLS SOCCER 

Section 8A 

#4S Melrose @ #1S Cathedral  - 7 PM @ Whitney #12

#3S Albany @ #2S St. John's Prep 4 PM

#4N Pelican Rapids @ #1N East Grand Forks

#3N Hillcrest Lutheran Academy @ #2N Walker/Hackensack/Akeley/Laporte

 

Section 8AA 

#8 Sauk Rapids-Rice @ #1 Sartell 7 PM

#5 Detroit Lakes @ #4 Little Falls

#7 Fergus Falls @ #2 St. Cloud

#6 Willmar @ #3 ROCORI

(Winners play on Saturday)

 

VOLLEYBALL 

Buffalo @ Sartell
Cathedral @ Milaca
Elk River @ Sauk Rapids-Rice
Becker @ Apollo

