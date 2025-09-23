The Cathedral girls soccer team beat St. John's Prep 2-0 on Monday afternoon at Whitney Park. CJ Jerzak assisted on goals from Jordan Bovy and Bayley Schneider and Aubrey Lesnau earned the shutout in net for the Crusaders.

Cathedral is now 10-2 on the season and will host Little Falls on Tuesday at Whitney.

OTHER GIRLS SOCCER SCORES

ROCORI 3, Coon Rapids 2

St. Michael-Albertville 4, Sartell 0

TUESDAY'S SCHEDULE

Detroit Lakes @ Sartell

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Alexandria

1314872788 Photo Credit: David Berding via Getty Images loading...

In boys soccer, Fergus Falls topped Apollo 3-0. The Eagles fall to 7-5-1 with the loss and are 4-4-1 in Central Lakes Conference play.

Next up for Apollo is a home matchup with Marshall on Tuesday, September 30th.

OTHER BOYS SOCCER SCORES

Minnewaska 4, St. John’s Prep 2

TUESDAY'S SCHEDULE

ROCORI @ Tech

Alexandria @ Sauk Rapids-Rice

Sartell @ Detroit Lakes

VOLLEYBALL

MONDAY'S SCORES

Royalton 3, Foley 2

Melrose 3, Kimball 2

TUESDAY'S SCHEDULE

ROCORI @ Sauk Rapids-Rice

Brainerd @ Tech

Cathedral @ Pierz