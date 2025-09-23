Prep Sports Scores And Schedule &#8211; Tuesday, September 23rd

Prep Sports Scores And Schedule – Tuesday, September 23rd

The Cathedral girls soccer team beat St. John's Prep 2-0 on Monday afternoon at Whitney Park. CJ Jerzak assisted on goals from Jordan Bovy and Bayley Schneider and Aubrey Lesnau earned the shutout in net for the Crusaders.

 

Cathedral is now 10-2 on the season and will host Little Falls on Tuesday at Whitney.

OTHER GIRLS SOCCER SCORES

ROCORI 3, Coon Rapids 2
St. Michael-Albertville 4, Sartell 0

TUESDAY'S SCHEDULE 

Detroit Lakes @ Sartell
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Alexandria

 

 

In boys soccer, Fergus Falls topped Apollo 3-0. The Eagles fall to 7-5-1 with the loss and are 4-4-1 in Central Lakes Conference play.

Next up for Apollo is a home matchup with Marshall on Tuesday, September 30th.

OTHER BOYS SOCCER SCORES 

Minnewaska 4, St. John’s Prep 2

TUESDAY'S SCHEDULE 

ROCORI @ Tech
Alexandria @ Sauk Rapids-Rice
Sartell @ Detroit Lakes

 

 

VOLLEYBALL 

MONDAY'S SCORES 

Royalton 3, Foley 2
Melrose 3, Kimball 2

TUESDAY'S SCHEDULE 

ROCORI @ Sauk Rapids-Rice
Brainerd @ Tech
Cathedral @ Pierz

