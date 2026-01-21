The Sartell boys hockey team continued to roll this season with a 5-1 win over Brainerd on Tuesday night at Essentia Health Center.

The Sabres jumped out to a 4-0, first period lead thanks to a pair of goals from Devin Jacobs and tallies from Kaden Peterlin and Brayden Klande. After a second period goal by the Warriors, Klande capped the scoring for Sartell with a third period goal.

Sartell improves to 14-3 overall and 7-0 in the Central Lakes Conference. The Sabres will host Detroit Lakes on Thursday night.

ST CLOUD TOPS ALEXANDRIA

The St. Cloud Crush beat Alexandria 4-3 in overtime Tuesday night at the MAC. The Cardinals scored a pair of first period goals for a 2-0 lead. Landon O'Donnell scored for St. Cloud in the second to make the score 2-1.

St. Cloud trailed 3-1 early in the third period but got goals from Jackson Stuber and Carson Siers to send the game to overtime, where Stuber notched the game-winner at :28.

The Crush is now 8-9-2 overall and 5-5 in the CLC. St. Cloud will visit Moorhead on Thursday.

RIVER LAKES TOPPLES FERGUS FALLS

River Lakes beat Fergus Falls 4-1 at Koronis Civic Arena in Paynesville. The Otters started the scoring early in the first period but the Stars answered with four straight goals to pull away for the win.

Griffin Mayhew tied the game for River Lakes at 10:47 of the second period, followed by the game-winner from Eli Engebretson at 15:28. The Stars also got goals from Parker Welz and Isaac Blaschko in the third.

CATHEDRAL BEATS RIVAL LITTLE FALLS

The Cathedral Crusaders beat Little Falls 6-1 at Exchange Arena.

Cathedral's Talen Ruprecht scored a power play goal to open the scoring at 1:14 of the second period before Little Falls responded with a power play goal of their own off the stick of Brady Dick.

Bo Schmidt scored the eventual game-winner at 14:21 of the second, then added another goal at 6:36 of the third. Brandan White, Garrett Loch and Noah Klein also scored in the third for CHS.

SAUK RAPIDS-RICE DOMINATES PRAIRIE CENTRE

The Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm beat Prairie Centre 8-2 at Sports Arena East on Tuesday.

Dominic Stucke opened the scoring for the Storm at 5:33 of the first period. Cullen Rock added a pair of even-strength goals to close the first and give Sauk Rapids-Rice a 3-0 lead.

Stucke scored two more goals in the third period to complete the hat trick, and the Storm also got goals from Elijah Fitch and Brayden Prelvitz before Rock scored in the final 30 seconds to complete a hat trick of his own.