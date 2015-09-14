Local College Football Recap: Gophers, Johnnies Win; Huskies Lose

The Minnesota Golden Gopher football team needed overtime, but beat Colorado State 23-20 in Fort Collins Saturday. Gopher running back Rodney Smith carried the ball 21 times for 108 yards, and receiver Drew Wolitarsky had nine catches for 114 yards and a touchdown.

The Gophers are now 1-1 on the season and will host Kent State on Saturday afternoon at TCF Bank Stadium (10 a.m., AM 1390 The Fan).

St. John's University defeated Buena Vista 56-7 in Collegeville Saturday to improve to 2-0 on the season. Running back Sam Sura had 18 carries for 132 yards and a touchdown for SJU, and quarterback Nick Martin was 9-9 passing for 142 yards.

The Johnnies play at Concordia (Moorhead) on Saturday at 1 p.m.

St. Cloud State football fell 41-27 to Augustana Saturday afternoon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The Huskies trailed 24-19 at halftime before fading away in the second half. SCSU quarterback Nate Meyer was 30-38 with three touchdown passes and one interception and also added 19 yards rushing.

The Huskies host Southwest Minnesota State Saturday at Husky Stadium.