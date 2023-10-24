Local Baseball Team Wins 35 and Over National Tournament

The 35 and over WEB GEMS win!

HOBBS WORLD SERIES NATIONAL 35 OVER TOURNAMENT CHAMPIONS

The Web Gems a team of many players from the Kimball Express and the Cold Spring Springers won the National 35 over tournament This was hosted in Florida, the Web Gems have been in attending for a number of years. They went 3-1 in pool play, to earn the No. 3 seed in the tournament bracket.

The defeated the No. 5 seeded Tidewater Drillers 8-5 and the No. 6 seeded Indiana Yankees 7-5 both on Thursday October 19th. In the finals of the winners bracket they defeated the No. 8 seeded La Makina 5-3. The La Makina crew from Puerto Rico defeated their foe in the finals of the consolation bracket, they defeated the Minn. Blendders 12-1. The Web Gems defeated La Makina 8-7 on Saturday October 21st, in a come from behind effort. They were down six runs going into the 2nd inning, they shut them down the rest of the way. They got a walk off single by Mike Jeseritz from the Raymond Rockets, to drive in two huge runs and clinch the championship.

The Web Gems win was backed by fifteen hits, including four doubles, solid defense and some good pitching performances. Veteran righty Jimmy Thull from the New Munich Silverstreaks started on the mound, he threw 2 1/3 innings. He gave up seven hits, six runs and two walks. Lefty Nate Winter formerly from the Melrose Black Sox threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up one run and he recorded one strikeout. Lefty Zach Laudenbach from the St. August Gussies threw 3 2/3 innings to earn the win. He face eleven batters and he retired each on of them. Righty Drew VanLoy from the Cold Spring Springers threw 2 2/3 innings to close it out, he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

The Web Gems offense was led by Zach Femrite from the Cold Spring Springers, he went 3-for-5 with a double for three RBIs. Drew VanLoy went 3-for-4 with two doubles and one RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Mike Jeseritz went 2-for-6 for two RBIs and Chad Funk from the New Munich Silverstreaks was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. David Jonas from the Cold Spring Rockies went 3-for-5 and he scored a pair of runs. Scott Marquardt from the Kimball Epress went 1-for-5 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Brian Marquardt went 2-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Nick Corbin from the Cokato Kernels went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run.