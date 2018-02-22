Local Athletes To Compete At State Gymnastics Meet

MINNEAPOLIS -- The State Girls Gymnastics Meet is Friday and Saturday and St. Cloud Tech will be competing in both the team and individual championships.

The gymnastics team is a coop made of girls from St. Cloud Tech, St. Cloud Apollo and St. Cloud Cathedral. Head Coach Joel Stark-Haws says it should be a close competition.

"It's going to be a fun team night. We have eight sections competing and I believe all the teams averages is within three points of each other. So it's going to be a close meet."

This is the 13th straight year the Tigers have made it to state. Senior Jodi Lipp will also be competing in the Individual Championships. She says she's honored to represent central Minnesota.

"To me to be able to compete down there individually and represent Tech is a pretty big deal. There are tough girls down there, so it will definitely be a tough competition."

Along with Lipp, Junior Meredith Matchinsky , and Junior Kaija Ludewigg will also be competing in the Individual Championships.

Stark-Haws says they have 20 varsity routines they will perform, and wherever they place they will be excited.

Sartell gymnasts will also be competing both individually and as a team. The team had 5 gymnasts qualify for Saturday night's All Around Championships.

The Class AA Team Championships begin at 6:00 p.m. Friday and the Individual & All-Around Championships begin at 6:00 p.m. Saturday. The meet takes place inside the University of Minnesota Sports Pavilion.