High School Football Preview: St. Cloud Tech

The Tech Tigers are looking to return to the winning tradition of Tiger Football in 2022. Tech has lost 16 straight games dating back to October of 2019. The Tigers head coach is Jon Benson. He joined me on WJON. Benson says they really like the group of kids they have coming up through the program. He says numbers at Tech have been on a steady decline for many years. He and the coaching staff are always working hard at recruiting kids to give football a try. Benson says:

Success breeds interest, interest breeds participation.

Benson says they are seeing kids join the football now even though the season started for them last Friday and practice started a few weeks ago. He says football is one of those sports where a lot of experience isn't necessary. Benson says if kids make the commitment they will find a place for them regardless of size or skill level.

Tech opened the season last Friday with a 42-21 loss to Sartell. Benson says they had a lot of kids seeing their first varsity minutes which was a learning experience.

Benson says he thinks about the 16-game losing streak often and is convinced this group can end that streak this season.

2022 Schedule:

at Sartell-St. Stephen 42-21 Loss August 26

vs. Moorhead, 7pm September 2

vs. Sauk Rapids-Rice, 7pm September 9

at Cambridge-Isanti, 7pm September 16

vs. Monticello, 7pm September 23

at Apollo, 7pm September 30

at Bemidji, 7pm October 14

vs. Alexandria, 7pm October 19

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Jon Benson it is available below.