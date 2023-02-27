St. Cloud Gymnast Wraps Up Senior Season On A High Note

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud gymnast wrapped up her senior season with a bang this past weekend.

Taylar Schaefer successfully defended her All-Around title in the state gymnastics meet, while also taking first place in vault, uneven bars, balance beam, and floor exercise.

Schaefer says she was most surprised to learn she earned the top score in the uneven bars.

My main goal was to hopefully make the podium on bars. Never in a million years did I think I would be the bars champ, I was so surprised.

The St. Cloud Gymnastics teams also placed second in the Class AA Team Meet on Friday. St. Cloud's gymnastics team is made up of athletes from District 742 and St. Cloud Cathedral.

Schaefer say this was a story book ending for her high school gymnastics career.

My heart is very full. I'm very happy for how it all ended. I'm very grateful and thankful for all the program has given me, including the memories and life-long friendships I'll have.

Schaefer says she's honored to have represented St. Cloud gymnastics at such a high level. Her advice to her younger teammates is to know your hard work pays off.

Following graduation from St. Cloud Cathedral this spring, Schaefer plans to continue her gymnastics career at the University of Wisconsin-Stout.

