Legion: Sauk Rapids Cruises, 76ers Survive

The 2015 Sub State 12 American Legion Baseball Tournament continued Tuesday night at the Municipal Athletic Complex in St. Cloud.

The loser's bracket got underway in the afternoon and saw the #8 St. Cloud 76ers defeat #4 Little Falls 12-11 in a laugher-turned-nail biter at Joe Faber Field. The Sixers jumped out to a 6-0 lead after two innings thanks to RBI from Logan Alshire, Dylan Carlson, and Rhett Fruth along with a run scored on a wild pitch and a two-run home run from Chase Alshire.

St. Cloud appeared to have the game in hand heading into the bottom of the ninth inning with a 12-3 lead. However, Little Falls rallied for eight runs and loaded the bases with two outs for Justin Jenks, who struck out looking on a breaking ball from Chase Alshire to end the game.

Chase Alshire finished the game 2-4 with the HR, a double and two walks, and Justin Mohs was 3-5 with four runs scored.

Elsewhere, #7 Monticello topped #6 Waite Park 8-3 at Dick Putz Field to advance in the loser's bracket.

In the winner's bracket,#2 seeded Nisswa fell 7-1 to the St. Cloud Chutes at Dick Putz Field thanks to a strong pitching performance from Dominic Austing.

On Joe Faber Field, #1 seed Sauk Rapids cruised to a 15-0 win over Sartell. Matt Meyer finished the game 3-4 with a triple and a double. Tyler Bjork picked up the win for Sauk Rapids, pitching a seven-inning complete game while allowing just five hits and striking out seven.

WEDNESDAY :

Loser's Bracket

Sartell vs Monticello 4 PM @ Dick Putz Field

76ers vs Nisswa 4 PM @ Joe Faber Field

Winner's Bracket

Chutes vs Sauk Rapids- 7 PM @ Dick Putz Field