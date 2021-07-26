Legion Baseball Sub State 12 Full Results

SUB STATE 12 AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL TOURNAMENT 2021

Sunday July 18th thru Saturday July 24th

QUARTERFINALS

#8 Annandale Post 323 6 # 1 Foley Post 298 5

The Annandale Post 323 defeated the No. 1 Seeded Foley Post 298, backed by seven timely hits, including a pair of doubles and aided by some miscues by Foley. Their starting pitcher Jack Howard threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Graham Jackson threw 4 2/3 innings in relief to earn the win, he gave up just two hits, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Carson Cooper, he went 1-for-4 for an RBI and Bryce Fobbe went 1-for-3 for an RBI, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Jack Nelson went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Jack Howard went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored two runs. Ashton Unzicker went 1-for-5 and he scored a run. Evan Norgren went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Jake Bergstrom went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Foley Post 298 starting pitcher was Michael Moulzolf, he threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up six hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Charles Hackett threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up two runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Ryan Chmielewski threw three innings in relief, he gave up one hit, two runs and he recorded six strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Ryan Chmielewski, he went 2-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Jack Wolfe went 3-for-4 and he had two stolen bases. Colby Johnson went 1-for-3 with a double for an RBI, had a stolen base and he was hit by a pitch. Josiah Peterson went 3-for-4, with a stolen base and he scored a run. Mitchell Foss went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Bryce Gapinski went 1-for-3. Charles Hackett was credited for an RBI and Daniel Dahmen went 1-for-1. Michael Moulzolf earned two walks and he scored a run and Vincent Jurek was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a run.

#4 Sartell Post 277 10 #5 St Cloud Chutes Post 76 0

The Sartell Post 277 defeated the St. Cloud Chutes Post 76, backed by eight hits. Their starting pitcher was Tyler Gentile, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up just three hits, one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

They were led on offense by Calen O’Connell, he went 2-for-3 for three RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Austin Henrichs went 2-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Gavin Schulte went 1-for-3 for an RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Tyler Gentile earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he was credited for an RBI. Andrew Ambrosier went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Jackson Voss went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, Blake Haus went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch and Kalen Lewis earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Chutes starting pitcher was Talen Braegelman, he threw one inning, he gave up one hit, two walks, one run and he recorded one strikeout. Andrew Rott threw 3 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up five hits, four runs and he issued two walks. Austin Lenzmeier gave up two hits, five runs and he issued one walk. Their offense was Grant Wensmann, he went 1-for-3, Logan Simones went 1-for-2, John Hawkins went 1-for-2 with two stolen bases and Jack Theisen was hit by a pitch.

#2 Little Falls Post 46 7 #7 St. Augusta Post 621 0

The Little Falls Post 46 defeated their Sub-State foe St. August Post 621, with Riley Czech on the mound, he threw five innings to earn the win, he gave up just three hits. Collin Kray closed it out with two innings of relief.

The Little Fall Posts offense was led by Zach Gwost, he went 2-for-4 with a double and Collin Kray went 2-for-4. Dane Couture went 2-for-3 with two doubles and Riley Czech went 2-for-4.

No game details was available for the St. Augusta Post 621

#3 Sauk Rapids Post 254 1 #6 St. Cloud 76ers Post 76 0

The Sauk Rapids Post 254 defeated the St. Cloud 76ers Post 76 backed by four very timely hits and a sound defense. They scored on a walk of in the bottom of the eight inning. Landon Lunser started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up just one hits, issued no walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Jeff Solorz, he had a walk off single for the game winning RBI. Brandon Bokelman went 1-for-3, he led off the eight inning with a double and a sacrifice bunt by Ben Rothsein moved him to third base. Andrew Harren went 1-for-3 and Dominic Mathies went 1-for-3

The starting pitcher for the 76ers was Blake Kilanowski, he threw 8 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, nod one walk. Alex Hausmann went 1-for-3 with a triple and Blake Kilanowski was hit by a pitch.

SEMIFINALS

Annandale Post 323 6 Sartell Post 277 4

The Annandale Post 323 defeated the Sartell Post 277, backed by seven very timely hits, including a pair of doubles. Their starting pitcher, Bryce Fobbe threw five innings, he gave up five hits, two runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Jonah Peterson threw three innings to earn the win, he gave up four hits, two runs, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

They were led on offense by Evan Norgren, he went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored run. Carson Cooper went 2-for-3 with a double for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Ashton Unzicker went 1-for-3 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jake Bergstrom went 2-for-4 for an RBI and he scored a run. Carson Wiles went 1-for-2 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Graham Jacobson earned two walks and Bryce Fobbe earned a walk.

The Sartell Post 277 starting pitcher was Steve Brinkerhoff, he threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Evan Templin threw 1 1/3 inning, he issued one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Alex Wenshau threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded a strikeout. Jacob Merrill threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit and he issued one walk.

Their offense was led by Andrew Ambrosier, he went 3-for-3 with two doubles for an RBI, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Calen O’Connell had a sacrifice fly for an RBI and Gavin Schulte had a sacrifice fly and was credited for two RBIs. Steven Brinkerhoff went 2-for-3, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Austin Henrichs went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Tyler Gentile went 1-for-1, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Jacob Merrill went 1-for-4. Blake Haus went 1-for-2 and he scored a run, Jackson Voss earned a walk and Kalen Lewis had a sacrifice bunt.

Little Falls Post 46 5 Sauk Rapids Post 254 2

The Little Falls Post 46 defeated the Sauk Rapids Post 254, backed by five timely hits, including a pair of doubles. Zach Gwost threw a complete game to earn the win, he gave up six hits and he recorded four strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Collin Kray, he went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles for three RBIs. Alex Gwost and Matt Filippi both went 1-for-3.

No game stats were made available at the time of this writing on Sauk Rapids Post 254.

Foley Post 298 7 St. Cloud Chutes Post 76 4

The Foley Post 298 defeated the St. Cloud Chutes Post 76, backed by nine hits, including a double and seven big runs in the first inning. Lefty Ryan Chmielewski started on the mound, he threw four innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, three runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Charlie Hackett threw three innings in relief to earn the save. He gave up three hits, one run and he recorded three strikeouts.

They were led on offense by Colby Johnson, he went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Ryan Chmielewski went 2-for-5 for two RBIs, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Jack Wolfe went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Jerome Emmerich went 2-for-3 for an RBI and he scored a run. Vincent Jurek went went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Josh Peterson went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Charlie Hackett went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Mitch Foss earned a walk.

The St. Cloud Chutes Post 76 starting pitcher was Talen Braegelmen, he gave up four hits, six runs and he issued two walks. Jackson Henderson threw six innings in relief, he gave up five hits, one run, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Caleb Lentz went 1-for-4 with a double for an RBI and he scored a run. John Hawkins went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and he had a stolen base. Ryan Janzen went 1-for-4 with a double and Andrew Rott went 1-for-3 for an RBI. Logan Simones went 2-for-3 and he scored a run and Austin Lenzmeier went 1-for-3 and he scored a run.

St. Cloud 76ers Post 76 10 S t. Augusta Post 621 2

The St. Cloud 76ers Post 76 defeated the St. Augusta Post 621 backed by twelve hits, including six doubles and a triple. righty Henry Bulson started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up two hits, issued one walk, two runs and he recorded nine strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Elian Mezquita, he went 1-for-3 with a triple for three RBIs and he scored a run. Hayden Schmitz went 2-for-2 with two doubles for two RBIs and he was hit by a pitch. Thomas Hoffman went 2-for-3 with a double for an RBI and he scored two runs. Spencer Gustin went 2-for-3 with a double and he scored a run and Andrew Johnson went 1-for-3 for an RBI and he scored a run.

Alex Hausmann went 1-for-3 for an RBI and he had a stolen base and Blake Kilanowski earned a walk and he scored a run. Noah Westphal went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice bunt for an RBI and Brady Kenning went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Andrew Karls went 1-for-2 with a double and he scored a run and Grant Roob went 1-for-1. Mason Myllykangas went 1-for-1 with a double and Jonathan Eiynck scored a run.

The St. Augusta Post 621 starting pitcher was Truman Toenjes, he threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up eight, six runs and he recorded one strikeout. Everett York threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Truman Toenjes went 1-for-3, Trey Toenjes went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Ethan Kiffmeyer earned a walk and Sam Rothstein scored a run.

Foley Post 298 4 Sauk Rapids Post 254 2

The Foley Post 298 defeated their rivals Sauk Rapids Post 254, backed by six hits and good defense. They put up three runs in the first inning to give their starting pitcher a good cushion to work with. Michael Moulzolf started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up just three hits, two runs, no walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

They were led on offense by Jack Wolf, he went 1-for-2 for an RBI, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Ryan Chimielewski went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for an RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Colby Johnson went 2-for-3 and he scored a run and Trey Emmerich was credited for an RBI. Josiah Peterson went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and Mitch Foss went 1-for-2. Charles Hackett and Dan Dahmen both earned a walk and Vincent Jurek scored at run.

The Sauk Rapids Post 254 starting pitcher was Owen Arndt, he threw six innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

The offense was led by Brandon Bokelman, he went 1-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs, Ben Rothstein went 1-for-2 and he scored a run and Dom Mathies went 1-for-3.

76ers Post 76 8 Sartell Post 277 3

The 76ers Post 76 defeated their rivals Sartell Post 277, backed by nine hits, including a home run, and a double. Their starting pitcher righty Elian Meziquita threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up eight hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts.

They were led on offense by Elian Meziquita, he went 2-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Hayden Schmitz went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Thomas Hoffmann went 2-for-4 for an RBI and Andrew Karls went 1-for-4 for an RBI and he scored a run. Grant Roob went 2-for-4 for an RBI and he scored a run and Henry Bulson went 1-for-4 for an RBI and he scored a run. Blake Kilanowski earned a walk and he scored a run and Alex Hausmann earned two walks and he scored a run.

The Sartell Post 277 starting pitcher was Evan Templin, he threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Carson Gross threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up four hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Jalen Vorpahl threw the final two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

They were led on offense by Blake Haus, he went 1-for-3 with a double for an RBI and he scored a run. Tyler Gentile went 1-for-2 for an RBI and Austin Henrichs went 1-for-4 and he had a stolen base. Steven Brinkerhoff went 2-for-3, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Charlie Kent went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Jacob Merrill went 1-for-4. Calen O’Connell went 1-for-3 and Ben Karasch was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base.

Annandale Post 323 3 Little Falls Post 46 0 (8 Innings)

The Annandale Post 323 defeated Little Falls Post 46, backed by six hits, great defense. Including a huge three run home run in the top of the eight inning. This broke up a great pitching dual, with their starting pitcher, Landon Jones throwing seven innings, he gave up five hits, three walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Isaac Hagstrom threw the final inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout.

Their offense was led by Landon Jones, he went 1-for-3 with his big three run home run and he was hit by a pitch. Ashton Unzicker went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Bryce Fobbe went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. James Sladky went 1-for-3, Isaac Hagstrom and Hawkin Miller each were hit by a pitch.

Little Falls Post 46 starting pitcher, Matt Filippi threw a complete game, he gave up five hits, three runs and he recorded eleven strikeouts. Their offense was led by Austin Neu, he went 3-for-4 with a stolen base. Riley Czech went 2-for-4 and Dane Couture went 1-for-4 with a double. Zach Gwost earned two walks and he had a stolen base, Matt Filippi earned a walk and Paul Filippi had a sacrifice.

Foley Post 298 12 Little Falls Post 46 2 (6 Innings)

The Foley Post 298 defeated their Sub-State rivals the LIttle Falls Post 46, backed by nineteen hits, a pair of doubles, including nine collecting hits. Their starting pitcher was Charles Hackett, he threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Mitch Foss threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up six hits, two runs, and he recorded one strikeout.

They were led on offense by Colby Johnson, he went 3-for4- with a double for two RBIs, he he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Jack Wolfe went 3-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, he had three stolen bases and he scored a run. Ryan Chmielewski went 4-for-4 for an RBI, he had three stolen bases and he scored a pair of runs. Vincent Jurek went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch, he had two stolen bases and he scored two runs. Daniel Dahmen went 2-for-2 for an RBI and he scored a run. Mitch Foss went 1-for-3 for an RBI and he scored a run and Trey Emmerich went 1-for-2 and he scored a run. Josiah Peterson went 1-for-4 for an RBI and Michael Moulzolf earned a walk. Charles Hackett went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Bryce Gapinski had a sacrifice bunt and a stolen base.

The Little Falls Post 46 starting pitcher was Alex Gwost, he threw one inning, he gave up two hits. Collin Kray threw four innings in relief, he gave up fifteen hits, ten runs and he recorded a strikeout. Lane Couture closed it out with 2/3 of an inning in relief, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he recored two strikeouts.

They were led on offense by Collin Kray, he went 2-for-3 for an RBI and Zach Gwost went 1-for-4 for an RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Gabe Hirsch went 2-for-3 with a double, Paul Filippi went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Riley Czech earned a walk. Matt Philippi, Dane Courture and Alex Gwost all went 1-for-3.

76ers Post 76 5 Annandale Post 323 3

The 76ers Post 76 defeated their Sub-State rivals Annandale Post 323, backed by six hits, aided by five walks and a couple of early misplays by Annandale early. They did put up two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to take the lead going into the top of the seventh. Righty Andy Johnson battled them for 6 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, four walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Righty Brady Kenning in relief retired one batter to earn the save.

Their offense was led by Elian Meziquita, he had a sacrifice fly for an RBI and Hayden Schmitz went 1-for-3 for an RBI. Alex Hausmann went 3-for-3, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Grant Roob went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Blake Kilanowski went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Brady Kenning earned a walk, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored two runs and Noah Westphal earned a walk.

The Annandale Post 323 starting pitcher was Jack Howard, he threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, he issued two walks and he recorded a strikeout. Graham Jacobson threw 3 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Ashton Unizicker, he went 2-for-4 with a stolen base. Isaac Hagstrom went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Carson Wiles was credited for an RBI and Graham Jacobson went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Carson Cooper earned two walks and he scored a run, Landon Jones earned a walk and Jake Bergstrom had a

FOLEY POST 298 8 76ERS POST 76 1

The Foley Post 298 defeated the Sub-State rivals the 76ers Post 76, backed by seven hits, including a home run and a triple. Their starting pitcher lefty Ryan Chmielewski threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up four hits, one run and he recorded fourteen strikeouts.

Their offense led by Jack Wolfe, he went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and Mitch Foss went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs. Charles Hackett went 1-for-2 with a home run, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Bryce Gapinski went 1-for-3 with a triple for two RBIs and he scored a run. Josiah Peterson and Trey Emmerich both went 1-for-3 and each scored a run. Vincent Jurek went 1-for-2 and he scored a run and Colby Johnson was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The 76ers Post 76 starting pitcher was Blake Kilanowski, he threw five innings, he gave up six hits, seven runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Grant Roob threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, one run and he recorded a strikeout. Their offense was led by Brady Kenning, he went 1-for-3, with a stolen base and he scored a run. Alex Hausmann went 2-for-3, Elian Meziquita was credited for an RBI and he had a stolen base and. Jaden Mendel went 1-for-1.

CHAMPIONSHIP

FOLEY POST 298 8 ANNANDALE POST 323 1

The Foley Post 298 defeated their Sub-State foe the Annandale Post 323, backed by nine hits, including a home run and a pair of doubles and good defense. Charles Hackett started on the mound for Post 298, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up six hits, one run, one walk and he recorded ten strikeouts.

They were led on offense by Colby Johnson, he went 2-for-4 with a home run and a double for three RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Jack Wolfe went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and No. 18 went 2-for-4 for an RBI. Ryan Chmielewski went 1-for-3 for an RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Mitch Foss went 1-for-2 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Charlie Hackett went 1-for-3 with a double and Jerome Emmerich went 1-for-2 and he scored a run. Vincent Jurek earned a walk and he scored a run, Bryce Gapinski and Josiah Petersen both earned a walk.

The Post 323 starting pitcher was Bryce Fobbe, he threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, five runs and two walks. Jack Howard threw 3 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up five hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Ashton Unizicker, he went 3-for-4 for an RBI and he had two stolen bases. Carson Wiles went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run and Graham Jacobson went 1-for-3 with a stolen base. Evan Norgren went 1-for-3, and Isaac Hagstrom was hit by a pitch. Jake Bergstrom earned a walk and Bryce Fobbe had a stolen base.

Foley Post Thursday at 1 and 3:30 at Bob Cross (Sauk Rapids)

Morehead and Ham Lake

Friday at 6:30 at Orthopedic Field vs Eastview (Sartell)

Pool play with top two advancing to single elimination on Saturday and Sunday.

There are 16 total teams and 4 pools. The Chutes are hosting so they have a home team entrance. Otherwise only the winners from each sub-state. They are trying the pool play this year for the first time.