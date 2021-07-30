Legion Baseball State Tournament Recaps

STATE AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL TOURNAMENT 2021

Thursday July 28th thru Saturday August 1st

POOL PLAY RESULTS

FOLEY POST 298 4 MOORHEAD POST 21 2

(Thursday July 29th @ Bob Cross Sauk Rapids

The Foley Post 298 defeated their foe from the Moorhead Post 21, backed by seven hits, including three doubles and two big run in the first inning. They put up single runs in both the fourth and the fifth innings. This gave their lefty Ryan Chmielewski a great deal of support, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up five singles, two runs, two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts.

Their leader on offense was Vincent Jurek, he went 1-for-2 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Jack Wolfe went 1-for-3 with a double for an RBI and Bryce Gapinski had a sacrifice bunt and he was credited for an RBI. Josiah Petersen went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a pair of runs. Ryan Chmielewski went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Charles Hackett earned a walk and he scored a run. Trey Emmerich went 1-for-3, Mitchell Foss went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk and Colby Johnson was hit by a pitch and he earned a walk.

The Moorhead Post 21 starting pitcher was Gavin Gast, he threw six innings, he gave up seven hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Wyatt Tweet, he went 1-for-2 for an RBI and he earned a walk. Jackson Young and Zac Taft both went 1-for-3 and Quentin Hugg earned a walk and he scored a run. Hayden Netland went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Carson Zimmer went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk.

CHUTES POST 76 4 TRI CITY RED POST 513 0

(Thursday July 29th @ Putz Municipal Athletic Complex)

The St. Cloud Chutes Post 76 defeated their foe the Tri City Red Post 513 of New Brighton, backed by six hits, including a triple. Their starting pitcher was righty Andrew Rott, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up three hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Caleb Leintz, he went 2-for-4 with a triple for two huge RBIs and he scored a run. John Hawkins went 1-for-3 for an RBI and he scored a run and Andrew Rott went 1-for-3 for an RBI. Ryan Janzen went 2-for-3, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Austin Lenzmeier went 2-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Logan Simones had a sacrifice bunt and Jack Theisen earned a walk.

The Tri City Red starting pitcher was Sean Goldman. He threw three and 2/3 innings, gave up six hits, four runs, two walks and recorded two strikeouts. Brandon Cook threw two and 1/3 innings and gave up two hits and recorded two strikeouts. The offense was led by Cooper Kleppe, he went 1-for-4 with a double. Cole Hinkle went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk, Leo Fleischhacker went 1-for-3 and Connor Chervany earned a walk.

FOLEY POST 298 2 HAM LAKE POST 2000 1

(Thursday July 29th @ Bob Cross Sauk Rapids)

The Foley Post 298 defeated the Ham Lake Post 2000, in a great pitching dual. They collected just two hits and they put up two runs in the fourth inning. Josiah Peterson led of the inning with a single and Vincent Jurek followed with a bunt single. Colby Johnson with a sacrifice fly and Vincent Jurek scores from third base on a fielding error by Ham Lake. Righty Michael Moulzolf started on the mound, he threw a gem, a complete game to earn the win. He gave up four hits, one run, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Josiah Peterson, he went 1-for-2, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Vincent Jurek went 1-for-3 with a bunt single and he scored a run. Colby Johnson had a sacrifice fly for an RBI and Mitch Foss earned a walk.

The Ham Lake Post 2000 starting pitcher was Ethan Pettis, he threw a complete game, he gave up just two hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Isaac Moin, he went 1-for-4 with a double and Elliot Busch went 1-for-3 for an RBI and he had a stolen base. Adam Puder and Garrett Helmeir both went 1-for-3. Preston Meyers earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and Lucas Westlund earned a walk.

ROSEMOUNT POST 65 7 ST. CLOUD CHUTES POST 76 4

(Thursday July 29th @ Putz Municipal Athletic Complex

The Rosemount Post 65 defeated the St. Cloud Chutes Post 76, backed by ten hits, including a triple. Their starting pitcher Luke Ostien threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up four hits, four runs, one walk and he recored four strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Jacob Back, he went 2-for-3 with a triple for two RBIs, he earned a walk, a stolen base and he scored two runs. Connor Hartley went 3-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Will Harder went 3-for-4 for an RBI and he scored a run. Zach Sweitzer had a sacrifice fly for an RBI and Chance Swansson was credited for an RBI and he scored a run. Quintin Gonzalez went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Brett Carlson went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk, Jaden Berger earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch and Logan Mack earned two walks and he scored a run.

The St. Cloud Chutes Post 76 starting pitcher was Jackson Henderson, he threw five innings, he gave up eight hits, seven runs and four walks. Caleb Leintz threw the final inning in relief, he gave up two hits and he issued one walk.

Their offense was led by John Hawkins, he went 2-for-2 for two RBIs, he had two stolen bases and he scored a run. Ryan Janzen went 1-for-2 for an RBI, he was hit twice by a pitch and he had a stolen base. Logan Simones went 1-for-3 for an RBI and he scored a run. Jack Theisen, earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Austin Lenzmeier scored a run.

SCHEDULE FOR FRIDAY JULY 30th

FOLEY POST 298 vs. EASTVIEW THUNDER POST 1776

(6:30 @ Sartell Orthopedic Field)

CHUTES POST 76 vs. GRAND RAPIDS POST 60

(10:30 @ Putz Municipal Athletic Complex)