Legion Baseball Recaps Tuesday/Wednesday

Tuesday, July 20th

Foley Post 298​ 7 ​ St. Cloud Chutes Post 76​ 4

The Foley Post 298 defeated the St. Cloud Chutes Post 76, backed by nine hits, including a double and seven big runs in the first inning. Lefty Ryan Chmielewskistarted on the mound, he threw four innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, three runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Charlie Hackett threw three innings in relief to earn the save. He gave up three hits, one run and he recorded three strikeouts.

They were led on offense by Colby Johnson, he went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Ryan Chmielewski went 2-for-5 for two RBIs, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Jack Wolfe went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Jerome Emmerich went 2-for-3 for an RBI and he scored a run. Vincent Jurek went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Josh Peterson went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Charlie Hackett went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Mitch Foss earned a walk.

The St. Cloud Chutes Post 76 starting pitcher was Talen Braegelmen, he gave up four hits, six runs and he issued two walks. Jackson Henderson threw six innings in relief, he gave up five hits, one run, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Caleb Lentz went 1-for-4 with a double for an RBI and he scored a run. John Hawkins went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and he had a stolen base. Ryan Janzen went 1-for-4 with a double and Andrew Rott went 1-for-3 for an RBI. Logan Simones went 2-for-3 and he scored a run and Austin Lenzmeier went 1-for-3 and he scored a run.

St. Cloud 76ers Post 76​ 10​ St. Augusta Post 621 2

The St. Cloud 76ers Post 76 defeated the St. Augusta Post 621 backed by twelve hits, including six doubles and a triple. Righty Henry Bulson started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up two hits, issued one walk, two runs and he recorded nine strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Elian Mezquita, he went 1-for-3 with a triple for three RBIs and he scored a run. Hayden Schmitz went 2-for-2 with two doubles for two RBIs and he was hit by a pitch. Thomas Hoffman went 2-for-3 with a double for an RBI and he scored two runs. Spencer Gustin went 2-for-3 with a double and he scored a run and Andrew Johnson went 1-for-3 for an RBI and he scored a run.

Alex Hausmann went 1-for-3 for an RBI and he had a stolen base and Blake Kilanowski earned a walk and he scored a run. Noah Westphal went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice bunt for an RBI and Brady Kenning went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Andrew Karls went 1-for-2 with a double and he scored a run and Grant Roob went 1-for-1. Mason Myllykangas went 1-for-1 with a double and Jonathan Eiynch scored a run.

The St. Augusta Post 621 starting pitcher was Truman Toengas, he threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up eight, six runs and he recorded one strikeout. Everett York threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Truman Toenjes went 1-for-3, Trey Toenjes went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Ethan Kiffmeyer earned a walk and Sam Rothstein scored a run.

Wednesday July 21st

Foley Post 298 4 Sauk Rapids Post 254 2

The Foley Post 298 defeated their rivals Sauk Rapids Post 254, backed by six hits and good defense. They put up three runs in the first inning to give their starting pitcher a good cushion to work with. Michael Moulzolf started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up just three hits, two runs, no walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

They were led on offense by Jack Wolf, he went 1-for-2 for an RBI, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Ryan Chimielewski went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for an RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Colby Johnson went 2-for-3 and he scored a run and Trey Emmerich was credited for an RBI. Josiah Peterson went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and Mitch Foss went 1-for-2. Charles Hackett and Dan Dahmen both earned a walk and Vincent Jurek scored at run.

The Sauk Rapids Post 254 starting pitcher was Owen Arndt, he threw six innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

The offense was led by Brandon Bokelman, he went 1-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs, Ben Rothstein went 1-for-2 and he scored a run and Dom Mathies went 1-for-3.

76ers Post 76 8 Sartell Post 277 3

The 76ers Post 76 defeated their rivals Sartell Post 277, backed by nine hits, including a home run, and a double. Their starting pitcher righty Elian Meziquita threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up eight hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts.

They were led on offense by Elian Meziquita, he went 2-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Hayden Schmitz went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Thomas Hoffmann went 2-for-4 for an RBI and Andrew Karls went 1-for-4 for an RBI and he scored a run. Grant Roob went 2-for-4 for an RBI and he scored a run and Henry Bulson went 1-for-4 for an RBI and he scored a run. Blake Kilanowski earned a walk and he scored a run and Alex Hausmann earned two walks and he scored a run.

The Sartell Post 277 starting pitcher was Evan Templin, he threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Carson Gross threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up four hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Jalen Vorpahl threw the final two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

They were led on offense by Blake Haus, he went 1-for-3 with a double for an RBI and he scored a run. Tyler Gentile went 1-for-2 for an RBI and Austin Henrichs went 1-for-4 and he had a stolen base. Steven Brinkerhoff went 2-for-3, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Charlie Kent went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Jacob Merrill went 1-for-4. Calen O’Connell went 1-for-3 and Ben Karasch was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base.

Annandale Post 323 3 Little Falls Post 46 0 (8 Innings)

The Annandale Post 323 defeated Little Falls Post 46, backed by six hits, great defense. Including a huge three run home run in the top of the eight inning. This broke up a great pitching dual, with their starting pitcher, Landon Jones throwing seven innings, he gave up five hits, three walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Isaac Hagstrom threw the final inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout.

Their offense was led by Landon Jones, he went 1-for-3 with his big three run home run and he was hit by a pitch. Ashton Unzicker went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Bryce Fobbe went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. James Sladky went 1-for-3, Isaac Hagstrom and Hawkin Miller each were hit by a pitch.

Little Falls Post 46 starting pitcher, Matt Filippi threw a complete game, he gave up five hits, three runs and he recorded eleven strikeouts. Their offense was led by Austin Neu, he went 3-for-4 with a stolen base. Riley Czech went 2-for-4 and Dane Couture went 1-for-4 with a double. Zach Gwost earned two walks and he had a stolen base, Matt Filippi earned a walk and Paul Filippi had a sacrifice.

Upcoming Schedule:

(FINAL FOUR)

ORTHOPEDIC FIELD

Thursday July 22nd

FOLEY POST 298 vs. LITTLE FALLS POST 46 (5:00)

ANNANDALE POST 323 vs. 76ERS POST 76 (7:30)