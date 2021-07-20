Legion Baseball Recaps

Dave Overlund

QUARTERFINALS

#8 Annandale Post 323 6 # 1 Foley Post 298 5

The Annandale Post 323 defeated the No. 1 Seeded Foley Post 298, backed by seven timely hits, including a pair of doubles and aided by some miscues by Foley. Their starting pitcher Jack Howard threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Graham Jackson threw 4 2/3 innings in relief to earn the win, he gave up just two hits, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Carson Cooper, he went 1-for-4 for an RBI and Bryce Fobbe went 1-for-3 for an RBI, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Jack Nelson went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Jack Howard went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored two runs. Ashton Unzicker went 1-for-5 and he scored a run. Evan Norgren went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Jake Bergstrom went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Foley Post 298 starting pitcher was Michael Moulzolf, he threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up six hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Charles Hackett threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up two runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Ryan Chmielewski threw three innings in relief, he gave up one hit, two runs and he recorded six strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Ryan Chmielewski, he went 2-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Jack Wolfe went 3-for-4 and he had two stolen bases. Colby Johnson went 1-for-3 with a double for an RBI, had a stolen base and he was hit by a pitch. Josiah Peterson went 3-for-4, with a stolen base and he scored a run. Mitchell Foss went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Bryce Gapinski went 1-for-3. Charles Hackett was credited for an RBI and Daniel Dahmen went 1-for-1. Michael Moulzolf earned two walks and he scored a run and Vincent Jurek was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a run.

#4 Sartell Post 277 10 #5 St Cloud Chutes Post 76 0

The Sartell Post 277 defeated the St. Cloud Chutes Post 76, backed by eight hits. Their starting pitcher was Tyler Gentile, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up just three hits, one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

They were led on offense by Calen O’Connell, he went 2-for-3 for three RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Austin Henrichs went 2-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Gavin Schulte went 1-for-3 for an RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Tyler Gentile earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he was credited for an RBI. Andrew Ambrosier went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Jackson Voss went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, Blake Haus went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch and Kalen Lewis earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Chutes starting pitcher was Talen Braegelman, he threw one inning, he gave up one hit, two walks, one run and he recorded one strikeout. Andrew Rott threw 3 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up five hits, four runs and he issued two walks. Austin Lenzmeier gave up two hits, five runs and he issued one walk. Their offense was Grant Wensmann, he went 1-for-3, Logan Simones went 1-for-2, John Hawkins went 1-for-2 with two stolen bases and Jack Theisen was hit by a pitch.

#2 Little Falls Post 46 7 #7 St. Augusta Post 621 0

The Little Falls Post 46 defeated their Sub-State foe St. August Post 621, with Riley Czech on the mound, he threw five innings to earn the win, he gave up just three hits. Collin Kray closed it out with two innings of relief.

The Little Fall Posts offense was led by Zach Gwost, he went 2-for-4 with a double and Collin Kray went 2-for-4. Dane Couture went 2-for-3 with two doubles and Riley Czech went 2-for-4.

No game details were available for the St. Augusta Post 621

#3 Sauk Rapids Post 254 1 #6 St. Cloud 76ers Post 76 0

The Sauk Rapids Post 254 defeated the St. Cloud 76ers Post 76 backed by four very timely hits and a sound defense. They scored on a walk of in the bottom of the eight inning. Landon Lunser started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up just one hits, issued no walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Jeff Solorz, he had a walk off single for the game winning RBI. Brandon Bokelman went 1-for-3, he led off the eight inning with a double and a sacrifice bunt by Ben Rothsein moved him to third base. Andrew Harren went 1-for-3 and Dominic Mathies went 1-for-3.

The starting pitcher for the 76ers was Blake Kilanowski, he threw 8 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, nod one walk. Alex Hausmann went 1-for-3 with a triple and Blake Kilanowski was hit by a pitch.

SEMIFINALS

Annandale Post 323 6 Sartell Post 277 4

The Annandale Post 323 defeated the Sartell Post 277, backed by seven very timely hits, including a pair of doubles. Their starting pitcher, Bryce Fobbe threw five innings, he gave up five hits, two runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Jonah Peterson threw three innings to earn the win, he gave up four hits, two runs, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

They were led on offense by Evan Norgren, he went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored run. Carson Cooper went 2-for-3 with a double for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Ashton Unzicker went 1-for-3 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jake Bergstrom went 2-for-4 for an RBI and he scored a run. Carson Wiles went 1-for-2 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Graham Jacobson earned two walks and Bryce Fobbe earned a walk.

The Sartell Post 277 starting pitcher was Steve Brinkerhoff, he threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Evan Templin threw 1 1/3 inning, he issued one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Alex Wenshau threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded a strikeout. Jacob Merrill threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit and he issued one walk.

Their offense was led by Andrew Ambrosier, he went 3-for-3 with two doubles for an RBI, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Calen O’Connell had a sacrifice fly for an RBI and Gavin Schulte had a sacrifice fly and was credited for two RBIs. Steven Brinkerhoff went 2-for-3, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Austin Henrichs went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Tyler Gentile went 1-for-1, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Jacob Merrill went 1-for-4. Blake Haus went 1-for-2 and he scored a run, Jackson Voss earned a walk and Kalen Lewis had a sacrifice bunt.

Little Falls Post 46 5 Sauk Rapids Post 254 2

The Little Falls Post 46 defeated the Sauk Rapids Post 254, backed by five timely hits, including a pair of doubles. Zach Gwost threw a complete game to earn the win, he gave up six hits and he recorded four strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Collin Kray, he went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles for three RBIs. Alex Gwost and Matt Filippi both went 1-for-3.

No game stats were made available at the time of this writing on Sauk Rapids Post 254.

Tuesday July 20th

Foley vs. Chutes (5:00)

St. Augusta vs. 76ers (7:30)

Wednesday July 21st

Annandale vs. Little Falls 7:30

76ers/St. Augusta vs. Sartell (5:00)

Foley/Chutes vs. Sauk Rapids (5:00) Sartell High School